Jellystone Park offers entertainment variety during summer vacation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer is in full swing and there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy the warm temperatures and sunshine. Jellystone Park offers some family fun and is a great place to do that right here in our own backyard while supporting local in Cave City.

One of the new attractions at the park is Karst Beach, which offers the community something different and new.

“Karst Beach is actually a man-made lake, so we have a full summing area and we also have the Wibit which is behind me and it’s an inflatable obstacle course. So anybody that is 6 years and older can enjoy it, and we do it by hour sessions. We also have something called cockles and they are small paddle boats so it’s fun for any size kid to get on there and enjoy that,” said Sarah Young, General Manager.

They also tell WBKO News that a place like Jellystone adds something to the community.

”It’s nice having something local. We are right by the interstate so anybody in Barren County can enjoy or anyone just right there can hop off the interstate and come see us. Just having a fun safe environment, that’s the number one priority, safety, and then them having fun. All the amenities are included and if you ask any kid they will tell you they love the water, any water, that’s what they want,” said Young.

Jellystone is open year-round but their main season is Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.