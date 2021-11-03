Advertisement

Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer

Brandon Wayne Parker
Brandon Wayne Parker(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Nov. 3, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, a Horse Cave man was sentenced to serve 82 months in federal prison.

Brandon Wayne Parker, age 41, of Horse Cave, admitted in his plea agreement that he stole around 335 firearms from Master Pawn between November 2016 and August 22, 2018. He also admitted that he provided false information on ATF Forms 4473 by entering identification information of legitimate purchasers, without their knowledge, to fraudulently obtain and steal the firearms.  An ATF Form 4473 is required to be filled out to purchase a firearm from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Parker was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $99,588.40 for Theft of Firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Providing False Information on ATF Forms 4473, and Aggravated Identity Theft. 

“I commend the outstanding work of the ATF in this case,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett.   “Identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals involved in the theft of firearms is an important part of our overall strategy to combat violent crime and keep our communities safe.”

“Federally licensed firearms dealers work with ATF’s Louisville Field Division to ensure the lawful sale of guns in shops throughout Kentucky and West Virginia,” stated Special Agent in Charge, R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division.  “In this case, an employee stole firearms from his employer through ongoing fraud and identity theft.  ATF is committed to the safety of our communities by investigating and arresting those who obtain firearms through illegal means.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

