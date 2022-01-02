Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Reports of significant damage after the storm were also seen in Barren County.

Judge-Executive Michael Hale sent WBKO some images of the damage.

As of 5 P.M., Judge Hale said 197 homes were without power in Barren County. Their Emergency Management team is assessing who needs what, whether it is medical needs or everyday needs.

No injuries were reported in Barren County after the severe storm, according to Hale.

Hale says a lot of their damage comes from agricultural parts of town, along with Hiseville, KY.

”I know Legacy Barn was hit pretty hard, they did have some small calves that were trapped in some barns,” said Judge-Executive Michael Hale. “You know, they ended up having about 30 volunteers to come up there. And that’s the resilience...Barren Countians. When Folks need things, they show up.”

Hale said based on the storm in December, it will take a few days to assess the damage, as it took roughly five days for the National Weather Service to look at Barren.

“This is way too early from their last event that we had,” said Hale. “And, you know, it’s very uncommon for this time of year. But again, I do appreciate the volunteers that have shown up to help. And, you know, again, our emergency management staff has worked diligently, also our transportation staff has been out trying to get these roads passable.”

