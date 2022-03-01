Advertisement

Vandals target ‘Russia House’ restaurant in Washington, DC

Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington, D.C., smashing windows and put signs outside. (SOURCE: WJLA)
By Kevin Lewis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Vandals targeted a Russian-themed restaurant in Washington D.C.

The restaurant’s name has made it a target since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although the owner said he’s not Russian and has no ties to the Russian government.

Vandals targeted The Russia House Restaurant and Lounge over the weekend, shattering at least two windows with a brick.

They also placed signs on the outside of the building. One read “House of Murderers.” Another had pro-Ukrainian writing.

Amina Odzackic was visiting D.C. and rented an Airbnb above the restaurant

“If they’re not Russian, first of all, or if they are Russian and don’t support the invasion, I feel really bad for them,” she said.

The owner called police Sunday and a report was made. No arrests have been made yet.

The Russia House Restaurant has been temporarily closed, not due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but because of COVID, according to its website.

Odzackic, who is coincidentally from Eastern Europe, plans to check out of the Airbnb on Wednesday. She hopes the rest of her stay in D.C. is uneventful.

“I hope that people kind of blew out their frustrations already and realize that this is maybe a wrong place to target,” she said.

The owner has taken down a Russian flag that flew beside the U.S. flag, hoping to spare the restaurant from another attack.

Police are investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leanette Lopez, candidate for 20th District seat.
State Representative candidate arrested for public intoxication
Tyriek Palmer
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Tornado siren
Statewide tornado drill to take place Wednesday morning
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign

Latest News

On Tuesday, Russian bombing of Kyiv's TV tower also damaged the Holocaust memorial at the Babi...
Ukrainian Jews respond to Putin's 'Nazi' rhetoric
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women
Stacker ranked airlines by which are the most likely to lose, damage, or delay your baggage,...
Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Senate panel OKs bill aimed at energy boycotts
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others