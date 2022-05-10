Ex-Bowling Green mayor drops out of Warren County magistrates race

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green mayor, Sandy Jones Boussard, had filed to run for first district magistrate, a position that came open when current magistrate Doug Gorman filed to run for Judge-Executive.

But in a statement she released today, Boussard said she had to withdraw her candidacy, because one of her two witnesses was not a registered Republican. It’s a filing requirement that the witnesses who sign the filing form be of the same party as the candidate.

Boussard said she will return the political contributions she received, and will continue to seek ways to serve her community.

