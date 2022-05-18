Kentucky State Police receive $1000 donation from Cabela’s

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cabela’s donated $1000 to Kentucky State Police today to help provide equipment for Trooper Island, a free children’s summer camp.

“If it wasn’t for organizations like Cabela’s, Trooper Island wouldn’t be possible,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, “They are the ones that come through, help donate, and get the funds to us so that we’re able to have this camp every year for some kids that really need it.”

The funding comes from the Bass Pro and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.

“Every time we check somebody out, there’s a round-up at our register that asks if you want to donate your spare change,” explained Cabela’s co-manager David Asp, “All those coins go into a pot and every store gets a certain allotment every single year that we have to donate.”

Asp said Trooper Island was chosen for its promotion of “that conservation, hunting and fishing lifestyle.”

Asp and Priddy went around the store gathering supplies for the camp, including bullets, targets, and fishing equipment.

“Personally, I’m a fisherman. I love to fish,” Asp said, “More people getting out there fishing and enjoying the outdoors, that’s really what we’re focused on.”

For Priddy, it’s about the firsts.

“One of the kids had never been on a boat, never been on a lake. He was in a kayak or a canoe. He came back up to me and was like, ‘did you see me out there?’ you know, really excited. That’s what makes it worth it for us, is to see that excitement.”

Kentucky State Police is also taking donations via a $10 ticket raffle for a 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Truck. Tickets are available for purchase online, at the police station, and will be sold at the Kentucky State Fair. Online ticket sales will end on August 25, 2022, and a winner will be announced on August 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.