New Hindu Temple opening this week in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dream come true for Indian American families in Bowling Green.

The grand opening of the ISSO Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple.

“This all started probably three years ago, 2019, and it all came together, in the three years, there was a little bit of delay because of COVID, and eventually got finished recently, as you can see, it’s almost done now,” says Ram Pasupuleti who is a part of the temple.

Pasupuleti says all the efforts are thanks to Nick Patel, the president of the society.

He also says this is beneficial because the closest Hindu Temple was in Nashville.

“It’s a huge sense of achievement to get something like this together. Right from the ground up, and two, like you said, you see what you see around it’s so colorful and so beautiful so it is definitely an achievement,” adds Pasupuleti.

He also adds that this helps the community be more integrated with one another.

“It’s very important for us to be a part of the community and also the community around us to, to support us. And the idea is, of this temple is about inclusiveness. It’s about inclusiveness, it’s an all-inclusive central faith, so we will not exclude anybody,” he also says.

There are several events being held next week in light of the grand opening of the temple.

“The event that would be very interesting would be the inaugural ceremony that will be ribbon cutting. The mayor of the city will be here and we have some representatives coming from Louisville state representatives, and that will be on Friday, May 27 from around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second event, I think which will be very colorful and good to see. That would be on Sunday, that will be May 29 at 2 p.m until 5 p.m. It’s called Nagar Yatra and basically translates to a procession to the town,” says Pasupuleti.

Everyone is welcomed into the temple.

“You don’t have to have faith and an invite to atheists as well as non-believers, you don’t have to have belief so, so you can just come here and no questions asked. You can sit here contemplate on things,” Pasupuleti adds.

The temple is located at 6085 Scottsville Road.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.