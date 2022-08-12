BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges

Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road on Thursday.

Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Brittany Howard, 24, of Bowling Green, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity).

Police said they responded to the business where they met Govan, who told police a man pulled a gun on him on Wednesday and the man confronted him in the parking lot of the hotel.

Officers later determined this claim was not true, and eventually found a woman, who said she met Govan and Howard at a gas station several days ago.

The women told police that Govan and Howard eventually took her to the hotel room where they took her phone and keys and forced her to engage in sexual activities with several men, according to reports.

Police determined that Govan was driving the victim’s car on Thursday and pointed a gun at her then fired a bullet at the passenger’s door.

Govan and Howard are lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail and the investigation is on going.

