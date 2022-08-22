Missing dog rescued from sinkhole

It all started two weeks ago, when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t...
It all started two weeks ago, when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t come back from his usual run.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all started two weeks ago when Angela and Bruce McCormick realized their dog Chewy hadn’t come back from his usual run.

“When he didn’t come home that day, we knew something was wrong,” Bruce McCormick said.

It wasn’t until this weekend, when their neighbor was having a sinkhole filled, that Chewy was found.

30 feet at the bottom of it.

“I was like, there’s no way. So I had him show me the sinkhole,” McCormick said. “He shined a light down there and sure enough, it was my dog.”

The Horse Cave Fire Department was quickly notified, though they realized it would take more than just the equipment at the station to save Chewy.

“We found that the dog was probably 30 feet down inside the hole, had some pretty good angles and turns to get down to it,” said Fire Chief, Adam Sloan. “We have one guy that’s on our fire department, Jason Poole, l that does a lot of cave exploring and things of that nature. So I made a call to him to get him in route up here”

“I got down into the bottom of the pit, which was about 30 feet deep. It was a pretty tight entrance, not much larger than the diameter of my body,” Poole said. “After getting down in there, the puppy actually approached me wanting help and you could tell he was suffering from malnutrition at that point. So put him in a full body sling system and they raised him out.”

After a lengthy rescue, and a trip to the vet, Chewy is back with his family.

“He’s recovering quick. We had to monitor his water intake and his food intake because we didn’t know how long he had been without both, so we didn’t want him to overdo it and get sick,” McCormick said. “But he’s on a full feeding schedule now and drinks whenever he wants now. He’s coming along and his personality’s a little skewed from before he got lost, but it’s slowly coming back to.”

The McCormicks are grateful to have Chewy back, but even more grateful for the first responders who helped in getting him there.

“That’s the other miracle, is the turnout to help a little dog. Horse Caves Fire Department, I think we counted over 30 people that showed up to help,” McCormick said. “God was watching over us and our dog.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
Russellville Middle School
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
Warren Central celebrates first win in 7 years
Warren Central snaps losing streak, wins first football game since 2015
Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Texas man drowns in lake Saturday

Latest News

Police need help finding 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons.
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
Booker took the time to talk about the abortion ban in Kentucky, as well as infrastructure...
Booker back in Bowling Green, talks abortion and infrastructure
WKU students reflect on first day back to school
WKU students reflect on first day back to school
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair