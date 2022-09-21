Bowling Green Kiwanis Club to host Mardi Gras Parade

Allie talks to Flora Templeton and Lee Ann Darling about the B.G. Kiwanis Club's Mardi Gras Parade on March 4th, of next year, at Circus Square Park.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Kiwanis Club is bringing a touch of New Orleans to Bowling Green!

The Kiwanis Club is hosting a Mardi Gras Madness parade next year on March 4 at Circus Square Park.

The parade will have floats, costumes and other festivities with proceeds going toward the Kiwanis Club.

Preparations are underway and volunteers should register as soon as possible for planning purposes.

To register for the parade you can visit the Kiwanis Club’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlon Jackson
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on cam
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera
Accident
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
KSP missing woman Amy Marie Green
UPDATE: Missing Monticello woman found

Latest News

B.G. Kiwanis Club's Mardi Gras Parade taking place on March 4th, 2023
B.G. Kiwanis Club's Mardi Gras Parade taking place on March 4th, 2023
Hot and humid for the last day of summer!
Hot and humid for the last day of summer
Greenwood at Warren Central Central Boys Soccer
Greenwood at Warren Central Central Boys Soccer
Scot Burner
Man breaks Guinness World Record for fastest mile driven in reverse at NCM Motorsports Park