Bowling Green Kiwanis Club to host Mardi Gras Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Kiwanis Club is bringing a touch of New Orleans to Bowling Green!

The Kiwanis Club is hosting a Mardi Gras Madness parade next year on March 4 at Circus Square Park.

The parade will have floats, costumes and other festivities with proceeds going toward the Kiwanis Club.

Preparations are underway and volunteers should register as soon as possible for planning purposes.

To register for the parade you can visit the Kiwanis Club’s website.

