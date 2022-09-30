Lights, camera, action in... GLASGOW, KY!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Glasgow is no stranger to having Hollywood films shot in their town, but that doesn’t make what’s coming any less exciting...

“It’s kind of like a Hallmark romance warm your heart style movie,” said the executive director of Glasgow Barren County Tourism, MacLean Lessenberry.

For the month of October, California based, “American Cinema International” and their crew plan to shoot their latest film in Glasgow, Kentucky.

MacLean says, “A big thing is it’s not just a production crew from LA comes in and says I want this and this and this, it takes a lot of community effort.”

Whether around the square downtown or at Weldon park, the Glasgow community should see it’s fair share of cameras over the next month and may even have the opportunity to play an extra.

“They’re already here the rest of the crew arrives soon and cast and then they’ll be wrapped up by right around Halloween,” said MacLean.

The Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Convention and Commission is a member of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission, which draws production companies to the area by offering them incentives.

MacLean explains, “Which markets the state’s tax incentive reimbursement program for the film industry and then recruits scouts and production crews to film here specifically.”

By bringing companies in like this, it not only provides excitement for the town, but also brings in revenue and provides opportunities.

“They’re going to need a lot of community involvement and we hope people step up to the plate and be excited about it,” said MacLean.

The executive director of tourism says there is a potential for the movie to be sold to Hallmark or Up TV.

She also mentioned for all community members to be on the lookout for their social media postings to assure they don’t miss out on an opportunity to be a part of this *movie making* experience.

As of today, the Glasgow Barren Co. Kentucky Tourism has already posted four jobs to their Facebook page- two being production assistant opportunities and two being drivers.

