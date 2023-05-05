Shop Local | Local Mcdonald’s locations to appreciation to teachers, healthcare works

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Press Release)

For Teachers

Local McDonald’s owner-operators thank the local teachers who are incredible leaders in the classroom.

Teacher Appreciation Week - May 8-12

· Offer: Teachers can enjoy a free medium drink at their local McDonald’s.

· Requires proof of teacher identification

McDonald's Teacher Appreciation
McDonald's Teacher Appreciation(Photo Provided by McDonald's)

Healthcare Heroes

Local McDonald’s owner-operators thank the local healthcare heroes who go above and beyond next Friday, May 12, with a free drink.

Healthcare Heroes - May 12

· Offer: Medical personnel can enjoy a free medium drink at their local McDonald’s.

· Requires proof of healthcare identification

McDonald's Healthcare Heroes
McDonald's Healthcare Heroes(Photo Provided by McDonald's)

