Shop Local | Local Mcdonald’s locations to appreciation to teachers, healthcare works
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Press Release)
For Teachers
Local McDonald’s owner-operators thank the local teachers who are incredible leaders in the classroom.
Teacher Appreciation Week - May 8-12
· Offer: Teachers can enjoy a free medium drink at their local McDonald’s.
· Requires proof of teacher identification
Healthcare Heroes
Local McDonald’s owner-operators thank the local healthcare heroes who go above and beyond next Friday, May 12, with a free drink.
Healthcare Heroes - May 12
· Offer: Medical personnel can enjoy a free medium drink at their local McDonald’s.
· Requires proof of healthcare identification
