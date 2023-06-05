Operation Faith in Humanity helps residents with home improvement projects

Operation Faith in Humanity helps low income and disabled homeowners with home improvement projects or repairs.
By William Battle
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Homeowner Ronald Craft and his wife require the use of a handicap ramp when entering and exiting their home in Adolphus. There was a temporary ramp made of plywood and shingles, falling apart and causing injuries from its instability.

“The ramp that was here was completely unsafe,” said Craft.

The couple began contacting companies for estimates to build a new ramp but were limited by the amount their insurance was willing to pay for the work. One of those companies was Custom Landscape and Remodeling in Scottsville owned by Army veteran Tony Epling.

“I received a phone call for a ramp needing to be built, but it was impossible to build what they needed for $2,500,” said Epling.

Tony saw the couple’s need for a safe ramp for their home and went to Lowe’s in Franklin to speak with their management team.

A deal was worked out with Lowe’s donating all the materials and some of the labor to have the ramp built.

“Next thing I know, the Lowe’s truck is pulled up here and they unloaded his package and an army of people showed up. In one day, they put all this in,” Craft said.

There were enough materials for a deck to also be built onto the home.

After seeing how happy the Crafts were with their new ramp and deck, Tony was inspired to help others in need of home improvement.

“I want to do this for other people not just for this, so we came up with Operation Faith in Humanity,” said Epling.

The goal of the program is to provide repairs and remodeling for low-income or disabled homeowners.

Currently, Tony seeks out homes that look like they need repairs and asks homeowners if they need assistance. However, he hopes to streamline the process by asking for help from the community.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of time to go around and look for homes but if the community wants to do a nomination form of somebody that they know that’s needing some help but they don’t have the resources then they can reach out to us and nominate them for a facelift project,” said Epling.

People needing assistance with projects or wanting to nominate someone in need can contact Tony Epling on his company’s Facebook page or by visiting the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All across Kentucky, the “400-mile Sale” returns for the twentieth consecutive year, bringing...
The “400-Mile Sale” returns to Kentucky for its’ 20th annual year
Bowling Green man, Malik Lattimer, was reported missing in early May of this year. After nearly...
Bowling Green man missing, mother speaks on the disappearance of her son
Hayley Dallas, 32, of Bowling Green was arrested in Glasgow on June 3, 2023, after she was...
Glasgow police arrest person connected to series of vehicle break-ins
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

Scottsville company helps residents with home improvement projects
Buc-ee's breaks ground on new location in Smiths Grove
City officials hope that more amenities along the Green River will draw attention from Butler...
New developments on the way to Morgantown riverfront
Meals are completely free to any child under 18 years old in Warren County.
WCPS offers free breakfast and lunch to Warren County students 18 and under