Operation Faith in Humanity helps residents with home improvement projects

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Homeowner Ronald Craft and his wife require the use of a handicap ramp when entering and exiting their home in Adolphus. There was a temporary ramp made of plywood and shingles, falling apart and causing injuries from its instability.

“The ramp that was here was completely unsafe,” said Craft.

The couple began contacting companies for estimates to build a new ramp but were limited by the amount their insurance was willing to pay for the work. One of those companies was Custom Landscape and Remodeling in Scottsville owned by Army veteran Tony Epling.

“I received a phone call for a ramp needing to be built, but it was impossible to build what they needed for $2,500,” said Epling.

Tony saw the couple’s need for a safe ramp for their home and went to Lowe’s in Franklin to speak with their management team.

A deal was worked out with Lowe’s donating all the materials and some of the labor to have the ramp built.

“Next thing I know, the Lowe’s truck is pulled up here and they unloaded his package and an army of people showed up. In one day, they put all this in,” Craft said.

There were enough materials for a deck to also be built onto the home.

After seeing how happy the Crafts were with their new ramp and deck, Tony was inspired to help others in need of home improvement.

“I want to do this for other people not just for this, so we came up with Operation Faith in Humanity,” said Epling.

The goal of the program is to provide repairs and remodeling for low-income or disabled homeowners.

Currently, Tony seeks out homes that look like they need repairs and asks homeowners if they need assistance. However, he hopes to streamline the process by asking for help from the community.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of time to go around and look for homes but if the community wants to do a nomination form of somebody that they know that’s needing some help but they don’t have the resources then they can reach out to us and nominate them for a facelift project,” said Epling.

People needing assistance with projects or wanting to nominate someone in need can contact Tony Epling on his company’s Facebook page or by visiting the company’s website.

