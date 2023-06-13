BGPD: Person in ‘critical condition’ after shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Bowling Green Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Bowling Green Police responded to the clubhouse for the local Sin City Disciples Motorcycles Club on East 16th Avenue around 12:38 a.m. in response to an assault shooting call.

Officers found a woman, later identified as Tashina Rippy, 41, of Alvaton, on the floor.

Police said that Rippy had visible wounds on her neck and face.

Witnesses told police that an unknown person fired multiple rounds into the building, and that at least five people were inside when the bullets went through the glass and door of the building.

Rippy was transported to Skyline Hospital in Nashville where she is listed in critical condition as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to police.

Detectives are currently trying to locate additional witnesses and surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.

