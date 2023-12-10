Two tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Storm damage from an EF-2 tornado affecting portions of Logan County (National Weather Service)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed at least two tornadoes from Saturday’s storms in Logan County.

Logan County EF-2:

Strength : EF-2 (winds up to 115 mph)

Path Length: 18 miles*

Russellville EF-1 Tornado:

Strength: EF-1 (winds of at least 105 mph)

Path Length: Still being evaluated

Storm survey teams are still evaluating around the area for additional potential tornadoes.

The exact path of the storm is still being determined at this time.

