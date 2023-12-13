Barren River District Health Department offering Narcan training to local organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is offering Narcan training to local organizations in the area.

Narcan is a nasal spray that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is ready to use as is.

“It’s the only thing out there that we know that works and saves lives,” said BRDHD Harm Reduction Coordinator, Cally Stuart.

Stuart said they have seen a major increase in the need for Narcan in the community and say that anyone interested in receiving it can visit the health department at any time for it.

“It’s a big deal to carry this and to have this,” Stuart said. “We want to first of all saturate the community with Narcan. We want bystanders to have that on hand if they see an overdose happening.”

She added that as far as training goes, the health department can visit and train religious organizations, businesses, local nonprofits, and companies.

If you are interested in having your organization trained to administer Narcan or would like to have some on hand in case it is needed, call Cally Stuart at 270-781-8039 ext. 185 or email cally.stuart@barrenriverhealth.org.

For more information about BRDHD, visit barrenriverhealth.org.

