Barren River District Health Department offering Narcan training to local organizations

Narcan is a nasal spray that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is ready to use as is.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is offering Narcan training to local organizations in the area.

Narcan is a nasal spray that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and is ready to use as is.

“It’s the only thing out there that we know that works and saves lives,” said BRDHD Harm Reduction Coordinator, Cally Stuart.

Stuart said they have seen a major increase in the need for Narcan in the community and say that anyone interested in receiving it can visit the health department at any time for it.

“It’s a big deal to carry this and to have this,” Stuart said. “We want to first of all saturate the community with Narcan. We want bystanders to have that on hand if they see an overdose happening.”

She added that as far as training goes, the health department can visit and train religious organizations, businesses, local nonprofits, and companies.

If you are interested in having your organization trained to administer Narcan or would like to have some on hand in case it is needed, call Cally Stuart at 270-781-8039 ext. 185 or email cally.stuart@barrenriverhealth.org.

For more information about BRDHD, visit barrenriverhealth.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure was damaged during an EF-2 tornado that impacted portions of Logan County on...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit area during Saturday storms
A tree that has been uprooted as a result of the severe storms and tornados that affected...
Tornadoes touched down in Warren and Logan Counties, two years after the disastrous outbreak
Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
Members of Glasgow’s 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, also known as ‘Morgan’s Men’, met with...
Glasgow bids goodbye to soldiers as deployment looms
Top row from left: Allison Dixon, Daniela Lopez Llorens, Benjamin McMahan; bottom row from...
Seven Gatton Academy seniors awarded full Questbridge scholarships to top colleges

Latest News

In addressing the challenges faced by parents and educators post-COVID, mental health experts...
Trauma-Informed school-based counseling may help struggling students
Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer...
Logan County Public Library raises awareness about Radon and lung cancer risk
Med Center Health emergency sign.
As RSV cases spike, local doctor gives advice on how to stay healthy and safe
Back in March, Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 into law, legalizing the use of...
Speakers discuss medical cannabis legislation and future in Kentucky at CannaHealth Symposium at WKU