UPDATE: KSP identify victim in fatal shooting in Butler County

Roundhill, KY. (WBKO) --

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that lead to the death of one male.

KSP says they received a call around 4:30 pm, from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting on Sleepy Hollow Road.

Authorities say the male, identified as Ricky Watkins (33) of Franklin, Ky, was dead on arrival with an apparent gunshot wound.

Watkins was pronounced dead by the Butler County Coroner.

Just left the scene of a shooting on Sleepy Hollow Road in Butler County. KSP Trooper Priddy says one male was... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Monday, 8 June 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.