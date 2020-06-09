UPDATE: KSP identify victim in fatal shooting in Butler County
KSP say the victim was dead on arrival
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Roundhill, KY. (WBKO) --
Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that lead to the death of one male.
KSP says they received a call around 4:30 pm, from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting on Sleepy Hollow Road.
Authorities say the male, identified as Ricky Watkins (33) of Franklin, Ky, was dead on arrival with an apparent gunshot wound.
Watkins was pronounced dead by the Butler County Coroner.
