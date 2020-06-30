Advertisement

KY bars reopen, other states shutter again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Tidball's in downtown Bowling Green says they will delay reopening for another week
ars in Kentucky were given the green light to re-open today. Tidball's in Bowling Green says they are delaying re-opening until at least July 10.
Bars in Kentucky were given the green light to re-open today. Tidball's in Bowling Green says they are delaying re-opening until at least July 10.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- “We burned through 90 percent of our savings during the first shut down, keeping this place alive. At what point will this end? At what point are we going to get more help? Because I can’t keep doing this on my own,” said Florida Bar owner, Mitch Faber.

Bars across the country are feeling the effects of this pandemic. States like California, Texas and Florida once again forced to close their doors shortly after re-opening, due to a spike in the number of cases of COVID-19

“We were hoping everything would turn around in May, but now that everything is going in the wrong direction it doesn’t look like we’re going to be over this any time soon,” said John Nguyen, a Texas restaurant owner.

Here in Kentucky, bars were given the green light to reopen as of Monday with requirements but co-owner of Tidball’s in downtown Bowling Green says they will remain shut for at least another week.

“With the recent increase in numbers from the Memorial day holidays we want to put a delay on our opening and not hit that June 29th date,” said Co-owner, Brian Jarvis. “We don’t have to become a breeding ground for this virus and possibly help in another shutdown which might be coming our way. We don’t know where we are from day to day with this so we just want to be careful and do the responsible thing. Keep our employees safe and our patrons safe and we just think that it is the right thing to do.”

While most bars in downtown Bowling Green will be re-opening, some say they will continue to monitor the very fluid situation of this pandemic.

“Our target date is July 10. We already have everything planned as far as far bands and we know how we are going about with the social distancing and the removing of tables and the spacing our of stools and the sanitizing stations. You’re also going to have to be able to take your temperature when you get to our property and if it’s over a certain range you will not be permitted to attend our function,” said Jarvis.

