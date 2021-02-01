Officer involved shooting leaves man dead in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bullitt County where a man has died.

KSP says that the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office called them to a scene where a man had been shot by one of their deputies.

Officers say sheriff’s deputies checked on a call about a parked car in the middle of the roadway near the Jefferson County line.

Deputies tried to get the suspect to exit the vehicle but he sped off, striking the officers’ cruiser and nearly striking the officers.

That is when a deputy fired his weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office and was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy and identification.

No officers were injured.

No names have been released at this time.

