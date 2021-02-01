Advertisement

Officer involved shooting leaves man dead in Bullitt County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bullitt County where a man has died.

KSP says that the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office called them to a scene where a man had been shot by one of their deputies.

Officers say sheriff’s deputies checked on a call about a parked car in the middle of the roadway near the Jefferson County line.

Deputies tried to get the suspect to exit the vehicle but he sped off, striking the officers’ cruiser and nearly striking the officers.

That is when a deputy fired his weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office and was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy and identification.

No officers were injured.

No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Barnett Jr.
Former BGWC airport manager Robert Barnett arrested for impersonating police officer
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Sunday, third week of declining cases
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Kaley live in edmonson county snow live shot 2
Kaley live in edmonson county snow live shot 2
Officer Involved Shooting
Officer Involved Shooting
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Moves Forward
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Moves Forward
Teacher of the Month - February
Teacher of the Month - February
Healthcare Workers Vaccinate Stranded Drivers in the Snow
Healthcare Workers Vaccinate Stranded Drivers in the Snow