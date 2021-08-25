Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul stops in Bowling Green and speaks on withdrawing from Afghanistan

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Bowling Green Tuesday morning, to honor a restaurant.

After the ceremony, Sen. Paul was asked about his thoughts on withdrawing from Afghanistan.

He said one of the lessons we’ll learn from this, is not that we left too soon, but rather that we stayed too long.

”I’ve been for getting out of Afghanistan for more than a decade now. It was chaotic, and I think could have been handled better. But at the same time, some of this should chasten us that perhaps we aren’t that good at creating nations that we spent $100 billion or more, and yet, they didn’t seem to fight, they ran in the first week, their president fled. Now, the Taliban has our uniforms, our humvees, our tanks. It’s kind of disgraceful, and that’s after 20 years. So really, I think the end story here is that nation-building doesn’t work.”

The United States has until August 31st to withdraw from Afghanistan, a deadline the Taliban says is not changing.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

On Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Bowling Green at Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner to...
Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner honored as U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week
To say it is a person's right to refuse getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their...
Religious scholars: Getting vaccinated is an act of love for thy neighbor
Marion C. Moore High School is a Jefferson County Public School located in Louisville's...
Teacher in school fight video is placed on reassignment by JCPS
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown