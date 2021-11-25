After Bluegrass Cellular and Verizon merger, customers still experiencing issues

Ky. (WBKO) - After a huge merger between Verizon” and Bluegrass Cellular, some Bluegrass customers began experiencing some issues.

Renea Proffitt Brown says her dad was having issues with his phone, “my problem was with my dad’s phone, he has a flip phone and what happened was, is he wasn’t able to receive phone calls for six days.”

Problems that made some go to the retailers and wait in line to get assistance.

“I got here, right around nine,” says Glen Harby a customer who waited outside the Glasgow Verizon location.

Renea Proffitt Brown says the issue is much bigger than restarting your phone.

“Flip phones that that’s where the problem seems to lie, and I know there’s not that many of them in, in service, but there’s enough of them, especially in the rural areas,” says Proffitt Brown.

On the other side, Becca Turner had a smoother transition into Verizon.

“We haven’t had any issues. Thankfully, I’m sure that there is an issue because you know, I have seen the lines. But as far as our experience, it has been great Verizon has been great for us has been great to us,” added Turner.

Renea says thanks to social media she was able to help fix her father’s phone, “he can receive phone calls and, and he can receive text messages, and he can call out, you know, he could always call out he just couldn’t receive phone calls for about six days and, and that that was our issue.”

Glen Harby who was able to be helped on Wednesday, says, “just bear with them. I mean, you know, it’s, it’s a transition, and the staff is very nice and helpful and, you know, they’re, they’re, you know, they’re trying but they can only do so much. I think with the transition and this it’s been kind of hectic for everyone.”

We reached out to Verizon and this was their response:

“We’re aware of some issues that a small number of Bluegrass Cellular customers have experienced with the planned migration from Bluegrass Cellular to Verizon. We have resolved many of the issues, and are continuing to work closely with impacted customers.

Many customers will be able to resolve their issues on their own by dialing *22890 and pressing “send” on the device. Then they should wait for a confirmation that the activation has been successful and restart their device. Please note: Sometimes, it can take an additional restart or two to fully activate.

If for some reason the activation process fails before receiving confirmation it was successful, they should try restarting their device and dial *22890 again.

Customers who continue to have challenges activating a device may be eligible for a replacement option. To learn more, please call 1-800-VERIZON.”

