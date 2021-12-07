United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, United Way of Southern Kentucky posted on Facebook that their 2-1-1 Christmas tree was stolen by five individuals and the non-profit had the surveillance footage of the theft.

The tree was apparently created by a retired volunteer.

On Tuesday, United Way of Southern Kentucky posted that the tree had been returned with a note that apologized for taking it and signed it, ‘Sincerely, idiots.’

“Our 2-1-1 tree has been returned and it even had an apology note with it! Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word! We are glad to be able to finish decorating it and be back to letting those in need know they can call 2-1-1!” said United Way on Facebook.

The apology note read, “Dear United Way, We first would like to say we are truly sorry. This was a very immature decision and we wish we could take it back. Here we have returned the tree and we wish you all the best. Sincerely, Idiots.”

