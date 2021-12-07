Advertisement

United Way’s 2-1-1 Christmas tree stolen, returned with apology note

United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.
United Way 2-1-1 tree returned with apology note.(United Way of Southern Kentucky)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, United Way of Southern Kentucky posted on Facebook that their 2-1-1 Christmas tree was stolen by five individuals and the non-profit had the surveillance footage of the theft.

The tree was apparently created by a retired volunteer.

On Tuesday, United Way of Southern Kentucky posted that the tree had been returned with a note that apologized for taking it and signed it, ‘Sincerely, idiots.’

“Our 2-1-1 tree has been returned and it even had an apology note with it! Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word! We are glad to be able to finish decorating it and be back to letting those in need know they can call 2-1-1!” said United Way on Facebook.

The apology note read, “Dear United Way, We first would like to say we are truly sorry. This was a very immature decision and we wish we could take it back. Here we have returned the tree and we wish you all the best. Sincerely, Idiots.”

Our 2-1-1 tree has been returned and it even had an apology note with it! Thank you to everyone who helped spread the...

Posted by United Way of Southern Kentucky on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
The Whitz in Russellville burned over the weekend.
The Whitz in Russellville ‘a total loss’ after weekend fire
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Congressman Massie unapologetic after tweeting Christmas picture with family holding firearms
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
James Deslongchamps
Taylor County man accused of threatening KSP trooper

Latest News

Structure on top of tree on truck on Pond River Road.
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Todd County Monday morning
A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky...
Suspect shot at officer during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say
Work continues this week on Scottsville Road
Tuesday is cold, but things will be very warm by Friday!
Cold Tuesday, but another big warm up on the way!