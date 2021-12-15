KSP investigating Allen Co. shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Scottsville that left 2 people shot, and a man arrested.

According to a news release, Scottsville police asked KSP investigators to look into a shooting that happened on 110 Moncrief St. in Scottsville Tuesday night.

Police said two people, 27-year-old Christopher Jones, and 63-year-old Regina Ray had been shot. They were taken to the University of Vanderbilt Hospital. Jones is listed in stable condition. Ray is listed in critical condition.

“Initial investigation indicates that Ryan Slaughter, 34, of Scottsville made entry to the residence and shot both Jones and Ray. Slaughter fled the residence and was later located in Scottsville,” the release stated.

Slaughter faces 2 counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and 3 counts of wanton endangerment.

The investigation continues.

