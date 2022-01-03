NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed seven tornadoes were in the south central Kentucky area New Year’s Day.

The NWS released the information on Sunday night around 8 p.m.

They confirmed an EF-1 in Marion County with estimated wind speeds of 100 miles per hour east of Lebanon.

The NWS found preliminary EF-0 damage with estimated wind speeds of 80 miles per hour west of Bonnieville in Hart County.

In Madison County, the NWS said there was preliminary EF-1 tornado damage near Union City with estimated winds of 105 to 110 miles per hour.

In Campbellsville in Taylor County, the NWS projected a preliminary EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 95 miles per hour.

The NWS reports that a preliminary EF-0 tornado hit Bowling Green with winds at 85 miles per hour.

In Barren County, there were signs of a preliminary EF-1 tornado near Glasgow with wind speeds at 95 miles per hour.

The NWS also reported an EF-1 tornado was detected in Todd County going into Logan County.

NWS officials said they will survey additional damage in Logan and Green counties today, and they anticipate the number of confirmed tornadoes could change.

