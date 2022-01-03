Advertisement

NWS: Seven tornadoes confirmed in south central Kentucky

NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.
NWS Tornado Survey as of 8 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Jan. 2.(NWS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed seven tornadoes were in the south central Kentucky area New Year’s Day.

The NWS released the information on Sunday night around 8 p.m.

They confirmed an EF-1 in Marion County with estimated wind speeds of 100 miles per hour east of Lebanon.

The NWS found preliminary EF-0 damage with estimated wind speeds of 80 miles per hour west of Bonnieville in Hart County.

In Madison County, the NWS said there was preliminary EF-1 tornado damage near Union City with estimated winds of 105 to 110 miles per hour.

In Campbellsville in Taylor County, the NWS projected a preliminary EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 95 miles per hour.

The NWS reports that a preliminary EF-0 tornado hit Bowling Green with winds at 85 miles per hour.

In Barren County, there were signs of a preliminary EF-1 tornado near Glasgow with wind speeds at 95 miles per hour.

The NWS also reported an EF-1 tornado was detected in Todd County going into Logan County.

NWS officials said they will survey additional damage in Logan and Green counties today, and they anticipate the number of confirmed tornadoes could change.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Thornton Furniture store storm damage on New Years Day.
Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day
Storm Damage in Warren County on January 1, 2022
New Year’s Day storm damage across southcentral Kentucky
In Hiseville Area, credit: Judge Exec. Michael Hale.
Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky
Hopkinsville storm damage
Hopkinsville businesses and buildings damaged in Saturday’s storms

Latest News

Southwest Airlines flight cancelation
Passengers stranded at Nashville airport amid flight cancellations
A road in Barren County is closed until further notice for flood damage repair.
Barren County to close road for repairs following flood
Warm sunshine, cold conditions can be expected at the bus stop both this morning and afternoon!
Cold and quiet weather to start the work week
Tracking cold conditions to start the work week!
Cold start to the week with sunshine!