Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Dishman Lane.

The shooting took place at Hamilton Pointe Mobile Home Park before 9 a.m.

There is a large police presence and the coroner is on the scene. WBKO News has spoken with police, but cannot yet confirm anything details.

