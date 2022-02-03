Advertisement

Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane

Dishman Lane shooting
Dishman Lane shooting(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Dishman Lane.

The shooting took place at Hamilton Pointe Mobile Home Park before 9 a.m.

There is a large police presence and the coroner is on the scene. WBKO News has spoken with police, but cannot yet confirm anything details.

Stay with WBKO News for the latest information on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Officer involved shooting in Portland, involving Simpson County officers.
Simpson County deputies involved in shooting near Kentucky border
We have two impactful headlines with this forecast: heavy rain that may result in flooding and...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky this week
Nicholas Malley
Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery
Ice Storm WARNING up for Bowling Green and points NW
Rain Switches to a Wintry MESS Thursday!

Latest News

Freezing rain will move into the region based on the times posted inside the different colored...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and ice accumulations for south central Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Kentucky braces for major winter storm
Tracking heavy rain and freezing rain in south central Kentucky.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, ice to impact south central Kentucky!
Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
Butler County stabbing case goes to grand jury