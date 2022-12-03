‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration underway in Bowling Green

Group gathers near last known location of Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, and at the Justice Center downtown
Law enforcement officials provide updates on potential threats made toward protests, resulting in parade cancelation
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A demonstration began Saturday as groups called for ‘Justice for Emmett Till’, the 14-year-old boy abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in the 1950s.

A woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, accused Till of whistling at her. More than 60 years later, Donham’s last location was tracked to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Demonstrations were planned at the Warren County Justice Center, on Center Street in Downtown Bowling Green, and near Donham’s home on Shive Lane.

Security blocked access to the apartment complex where Donham is believed to be living. Security on scene tells WBKO News that only law enforcement and those living in the complex can access the property.

One group gathered in a nearby business parking lot, where officers instructed them where to gather and hold the demonstrations. One person was detained during the setup. Our crew on the scene reports the arrest was for an outstanding warrant.

“I see they have the whole police force out here to protect Carolyn Bryant,” one of the leaders said on a loudspeaker. “They got a whole army out here, damn it.”

“We don’t want her here,” said a woman on the microphone from Bowling Green. “We want her to be held accountable for what she did.”

Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
UPDATE: Civil rights groups to protest at last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser in Bowling Green

Another group was gathering at the Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green. WBKO News has a crew there as well.

