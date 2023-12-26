Glasgow man facing nearly 5 years in prison for illegal firearm crimes

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison last week for crimes involving illegal possession of a firearm.

Dwayne T. Smith, 37, received a sentence of four years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, because he had a pistol in his possession as a convicted felon, according to information released Tuesday by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

Smith was convicted in Barren County Circuit Court on June 25, 2019, of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and possession of synthetic drugs–second or subsequent.

He was also found guilty a second time Oct. 7, 2019, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Units from the ATF office in Louisville, Kentucky State Police and Glasgow Police helped investigate the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark J. Yurchisin II and R. Nicholas Rabold, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Smith will not be eligible for parole because the federal justice system does not offer it.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
One killed, one injured in Allen County accident
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others
Wind gusts could be quite strong up to 40mph through Christmas morning.
Rain and gusty winds for Christmas Day
Kentucky State Police
KSP enforces distracted driving for the holidays
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

Latest News

The daughters of Rear Adm. Craig T. Mattingly, commander, Naval Service Training Command,...
Barren County receives promotion to rear admiral in U.S. Navy
The two take to the course every change they get, until a routine blood test changed Robert...
Bowling Green man saves his golf partner's life with kidney donation
Volunteers with an organization in Franklin spent Christmas morning serving the people of...
Franklin organization gives back by serving warm holiday meals
Volunteers with an organization in Franklin spent Christmas morning serving the people of...
Local organization gives back Christmas Day by serving holiday meals
The Veterans Alliance Center in Bowling Green takes on the task of giving back to local veterans.
Veterans Alliance Center gives back during the holidays