Glasgow man facing nearly 5 years in prison for illegal firearm crimes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Glasgow man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison last week for crimes involving illegal possession of a firearm.

Dwayne T. Smith, 37, received a sentence of four years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, because he had a pistol in his possession as a convicted felon, according to information released Tuesday by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

Smith was convicted in Barren County Circuit Court on June 25, 2019, of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and possession of synthetic drugs–second or subsequent.

He was also found guilty a second time Oct. 7, 2019, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Units from the ATF office in Louisville, Kentucky State Police and Glasgow Police helped investigate the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark J. Yurchisin II and R. Nicholas Rabold, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Smith will not be eligible for parole because the federal justice system does not offer it.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.