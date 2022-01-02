Advertisement

NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville surveyed damage Sunday morning following severe New Year’s Day storms.

Officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green near the area of Cave Mill Road. Damage along Cave Mill Rd was from BOTH straight-line winds and a tornado.

The tornado was rated EF-0 (winds to 85 mph) with straight-line winds to 75 mph.

NWS will continue to survey damage Sunday in Barren County and Logan County on Monday.

Caption

