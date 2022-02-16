Crime Stoppers: Hardware Store Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on February 9, 2022 an unidentified suspect was seen on surveillance entering the store and selecting a Milwaukee drill set including two drills, two batteries, and a charger.

He then left the store in a tan or gold Buick. He is described as a man wearing a dark jacket and pants, along with red running shoes.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

