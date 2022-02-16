Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Hardware Store Theft

Thief took Milwaukee drill set.
Thief took Milwaukee drill set.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on February 9, 2022 an unidentified suspect was seen on surveillance entering the store and selecting a Milwaukee drill set including two drills, two batteries, and a charger.

He then left the store in a tan or gold Buick. He is described as a man wearing a dark jacket and pants, along with red running shoes.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Robert McClure
Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search

Latest News

Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Brent McPhall.
Officers: Man rams police cruiser after Madisonville chase
Joel Robinson
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following numerous warrants