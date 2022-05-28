Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Friday night family dispute landed one person in the hospital and another behind bars.
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Johnson, Jr. shot the victim with a rifle after a family dispute.
The victim was taken to the Medical Center for that gunshot wound.
Johnson Jr. was arrested and booked in the Warren County Jail. He faces a first-degree assault charge.
Bowling Green police, Kentucky State Police, and Medical Center EMS assisted the Sheriff’s office in this investigation.
