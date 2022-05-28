Advertisement

Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested

Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Friday night family dispute landed one person in the hospital and another behind bars.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Johnson, Jr. shot the victim with a rifle after a family dispute.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center for that gunshot wound.

Johnson Jr. was arrested and booked in the Warren County Jail. He faces a first-degree assault charge.

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Bowling Green police, Kentucky State Police, and Medical Center EMS assisted the Sheriff’s office in this investigation.

