Free fishing days set for June 4-5 in Kentucky

(Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a chance for the public to try fishing with free fishing days June 4-5.

“With summer almost here, the first weekend of June is a great time to grab a fishing pole and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers,” according to a release from the department. “Whether you are visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky, free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit, but make sure you still follow the size and number limits by species of fish you choose to keep.”

Also to help celebrate family fishing, several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4.

For more information, visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website at fw.ky.gov and type, “Learn to Fish,” in the search box.

